Fines offered for failure to remove barriers in EAEU

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to give the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission the right to apply to the Eurasian Economic Union court for imposing penalties, if barriers are not removed. The head of state announced at a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to him, the existing mechanism for removal of barriers is ineffective due to the lack of sufficient powers of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission. And the decisions of the Commission on the removal of barriers by some states of the Union are not fully implemented.

«In the current conditions, free movement of goods within the EAEU has become relevant for food security. We agreed to create «green corridors» for the supply of essential products. Despite this, individual states of the association tighten control and impose restrictions on the supply of products,» the President said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov proposed to consider the possibility of ensuring free transit of goods and cargoes coming from Europe and Ukraine to Kyrgyzstan.

The regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council was held yesterday in videoconference format. Members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council are Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Russia Vladimir Putin and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The leader of Moldova, Igor Dodon, also participated in the meeting as the head of the observer country.