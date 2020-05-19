19:15
Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directions of integration

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov spoke for finalization of the draft strategic directions for development of Eurasian integration until 2025. He stated this at a regular meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

According to the head of state, the document needs to disclose the issue of the mechanism of targeted assistance to the economic development of the parties, laid down in the declaration on further development of integration processes. He stressed that strategic directions should meet current economic and social challenges, adding that updating and adjustments are needed taking into account the expected negative trends in the post-crisis period.

In addition, Sooronbai Jeenbekov drew attention to the fact that due to the current negative factors, a sharp decrease in production volumes is expected, and therefore it is extremely important to step up production cooperation between the countries of the union, especially agricultural one. He recalled that the Kyrgyz side emphasized the need to activate and change the format of activities of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Fund for Stabilization and Development.

Given these factors, the President spoke for finalizing the draft strategy until 2025. He also mentioned strengthening the role of the Eurasian Economic Commission as another important point, noting that in order to effectively fulfill the tasks set to remove barriers in the domestic market, the powers of the commission and the EAEU court should be strengthened.
