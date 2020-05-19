19:14
36 people fined for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan

At least 36 people were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, the total sum of fines amounted to 108,000 soms, 36,000 have been paid.

«Protocols were drawn up under Article 293 of the Code of Violations. At present, we are considering the responsibility of other 65 citizens who have violated quarantine,» Kubatbek Boronov told.

As of May 19, the total number of infected with coronavirus in the country is 1,243 people. At least 898 of them have recovered.
