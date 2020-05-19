17:43
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek detected in Leninsky district

The highest number of people infected with coronavirus in Bishkek was detected in Leninsky district. The Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova said at a meeting of the Standing Commission of the Bishkek City Council on Social Issues.

According to her, the number of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the capital is 316 people. At least 256 of them live at city addresses, 60 people are nonresidents.

«The highest number of infected is in Leninsky district — 99 people, 69 — in Oktyabrsky district, 51- in Pervomaisky district, 37 — in Sverdlovsky district. At least 75 infected live in 19 housing estates of Bishkek, the highest number — in Archa-Beshik (24), Ak-Bosogo (12), Kolmo (9), Kok-Zhar and Ak-Orgo (6 each),» she said.

Tatyana Kuznetsova added that 84 out of the total number of the infected are medical workers, 41 — employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/153268/
views: 63
