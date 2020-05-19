16:11
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Migrants appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Migrants from Kyrgyzstan who stuck on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan appeal to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

They say that 560 people, including 200 women, no longer need food.

“Thank God for that, thanks to the Russian people for setting up tents for us. Kyrgyz authorities, we just ask to evacuate us. There are many pregnant women who are to give birth this week. Please, evacuate us,” one of the migrants says.

On May 7, several dozen Kyrgyzstanis, believing false information that the border of Kazakhstan was open, arrived in Orenburg Oblast of Russia from Moscow and are still staying there.     
link: https://24.kg/english/153230/
views: 108
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland
Foreign Ministry promises to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg
161 Kyrgyzstanis return from Moscow to Bishkek
Migrants repeatedly gather at Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Moscow
Kyrgyz migrants staying in Sol-Iletsk ask to return them to homeland
Body of Kyrgyzstani died from COVID-19 delivered to Osh region from Russia
Migrants infected with coronavirus not admitted to hospitals in Russia
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow demand from Embassy to return them to homeland
Woman with children from Sol-Iletsk treated at Infectious Diseases Hospital
Announcements in Kyrgyz appear in Moscow metro
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
15:59
Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years in Kyrgyzstan Number of voters grows by 60,000 people for five years...
15:36
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.8 people globally
15:21
U.S. dollar drops by 60 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
15:07
May 25 declared day off in Kyrgyzstan due to Orozo Ait
15:00
Eight police officers contract coronavirus in Naryn region