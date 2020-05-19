Migrants appeal to Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Migrants from Kyrgyzstan who stuck on the border of Russia and Kazakhstan appeal to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

They say that 560 people, including 200 women, no longer need food.

“Thank God for that, thanks to the Russian people for setting up tents for us. Kyrgyz authorities, we just ask to evacuate us. There are many pregnant women who are to give birth this week. Please, evacuate us,” one of the migrants says.

On May 7, several dozen Kyrgyzstanis, believing false information that the border of Kazakhstan was open, arrived in Orenburg Oblast of Russia from Moscow and are still staying there.