Two more healthcare workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan

Two more healthcare workers got infected with coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, at the same time, seven medical workers with earlier confirmed coronavirus were discharged from the country’s hospitals. «The total number of medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 is 257, at least 219 of them have been discharged from hospitals,» he said.

As of May 19, 2020, at least 1,243 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan. Most of the infected have already recovered.