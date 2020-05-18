14:18
Government demands from Penitentiary Service to minimize contacts with prisoners

Work of personnel should be planned in such a way to minimize contact with prisoners. The First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov told today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

«At the same time, four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in employees of the State Penitentiary Service, who have been already hospitalized. Moreover, work to identify all contact persons should be continued,» he said.

Kubatbek Boronov also recalled that work is currently underway to return compatriots to homeland and it is necessary to clearly develop an algorithm for accommodation of arriving citizens. He instructed government agencies to update the truck entry algorithm, recalling that the road traffic has increased after resumption of economic activity in neighboring countries, as well as in Kyrgyzstan.
