Over 10,100 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for the last 3.5 months

At least 10,138 citizens returned to Kyrgyzstan from February 2 to May 16. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Kyrgyzstanis were returned from China, Korea, Saudi Arabia, India, Russia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Malaysia, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Japan, and Germany. At least 437 Kyrgyzstanis were evacuated with the assistance of the Kazakh side.

In addition, 1,059 citizens returned to Kyrgyzstan on foot through Chon-Kapka, Ak-Tilek, Dostuk, Kulundu, Kyzyl-Bel checkpoints.

«Evacuation of our citizens from Moscow and Belarus is expected in the near future. Charter flights from Moscow, Orenburg and Novosibirsk will be organized until the end of May 2020,» the statement says.