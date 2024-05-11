14:45
Modern digital photofluorography device installed in medical center of Tyup

The General Medical Practice Center of Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region purchased a modern digital photofluorography device for 10 million soms using funds from the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund. The press service of the fund reported.

The old X-ray equipment available at the center often broke down, X-ray films ran out, and patients had to go to Karakol.

«Taking into account that more than 60,000 residents of the region are assigned to the center, we decided to buy a new digital photofluorography device. This equipment will allow to effectively conduct medical examinations right on the spot, without the need to send patients to the city, which will significantly save time and money of patients, as well as carry out not only the diagnosis of diseases, but also preventive examinations,» Director of the Issyk-Kul territorial department of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund Talaibek Isaev said.

The equipment is fully integrated with medical information systems, which ensures comfortable and efficient work of medical personnel.
