Death toll from floods in Brazil rises to 107

The death toll from severe flooding in Brazil has risen to 107. G1 reports.

More than 325,000 people were forced to leave their homes due to the natural disaster.

There are 68,519 people in shelters, 734 are injured, 107 are killed, 134 are missing. In total, 1,742,969 people were affected by the flooding.

The natural disaster occurred on May 2 in the state of Rio Grande do Sul due to heavy rains. This is the worst flood since 1941. Search and rescue operations were carried out with the participation of personnel numbering 14,500 people. At least 30 aircraft and 182 boats were involved. So far, 25 people have been rescued from the disaster zone.

The governor of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, reported that the number of deaths could increase as the emergency continues. «95 deaths... The numbers are growing. But, unfortunately, we still predict that they have a high degree of inaccuracy, since we are still experiencing an emergency situation,» he said.

In the state of Rio Grande do Sul, 401 out of 497 municipalities were affected by storms and floods, including almost 1.5 million people.