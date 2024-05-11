Round-the-clock reading of Quran for 30 days takes place in Batken

The event dedicated to round-the-clock reading of the holy Quran ended in Batken. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Its participants read the Quran around the clock for the whole month.

The program of round-the-clock reading of the Quran started for the first time in Bishkek. Then the event was organized in Jalal-Abad, Osh, Batken regions and in Osh city.

Kazy of Batken region Nuridin Mamasabirov thanked the participants of the project and presented letters of thanks and awards.

It is noted that round-the-clock reading of the Quran is important. It is intended to emphasize the significance of the final message of the Almighty and fill with its grace.