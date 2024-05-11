11:51
42-year-old women detained on suspicion of prostitution in Kyzyl-Kiya

Two women suspected of prostitution were detained in Kyzyl-Kiya. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Batken region reported.

According to it, on May 9, in one of the hotels in Kyzyl-Kiya, a 42-year-old resident of Kara-Kuldzha district, Osh region and a resident of Kyzyl-Kiya were detained for prostitution.

During the arrest, condoms and money were confiscated.

Pre-trial proceedings have begun under Article 160 «Promotion of prostitution and debauchery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The suspects were placed in a temporary detention center of Kyzyl-Kiya Department of Internal Affairs. Investigation is underway.
