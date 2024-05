Greco-Roman wrestler from Kyrgyzstan Uzur Dzhuzupbekov qualified for the Olympic Games in Paris at a tournament in Turkey. The UWW website reports.

In the weight category up to 97 kilograms in the consolation tournament, Uzur Dzhuzupbekov defeated an athlete from Croatia, then — from Japan.

In the fight for a ticket to Olympics, the Kyrgyzstani turned out to be stronger than a German athlete.