Roofs blown off houses in Naryn, injured reported

A squally wind was registered in At-Bashy district of Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to preliminary information, the speed of southwest wind in the region reached 24 meters per second. In Ak-Tala and Naryn districts, the wind speed reached 18 meters per second.

Roofs of 36 houses and six social institutions were blown off, while in Naryn the wind blew away the roof of one residential building.

Four people were injured and taken to the district hospital.

Specialists of the district department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the Civil Protection Commission are carrying out works.