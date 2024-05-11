11:51
EAEU to start negotiations with Mongolia on temporary trade agreement

The heads of member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), after a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, decided to start negotiations with Mongolia on the conclusion of a temporary trade agreement. The Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Conceptual provisions of the draft temporary trade agreement between the EAEU and Mongolia have been prepared within the framework of a joint research group. It is proposed to reduce or zero import customs duties in mutual trade in respect of a limited range of goods.

Based on the results of the study, the joint research group came to the conclusion that it was advisable to conclude a temporary trade agreement.
