Foreign Ministry promises to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from Orenburg

Issue of organizing a charter flight from Orenburg to Bishkek is being worked out. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reports.

About 200 citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, primarily sick, elderly and pregnant, are planned to be evacuated by the flight. At the same time, more than 500 Kyrgyzstanis currently stay in Buzuluk district of Orenburg Oblast of Russia.

People have become hostages to misinformation of some politicians.

Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia

«On May 17, experienced senior diplomats of the Embassy were sent to Orenburg Oblast to negotiate and draw up lists for departure to Kyrgyzstan. With the assistance of the heads of Orenburg Oblast, the Kyrgyz diaspora and sponsors, the problem of providing them with food has been resolved,» the Embassy noted.

The headquarters at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia asks citizens who wish to travel to Orenburg Oblast with the hope of crossing the Russian-Kazakh border to refrain from it. Otherwise, they may get in a difficult situation. The border is closed by decision of the government of Kazakhstan.

«We ask you to be guided only by verified information, observe the sanitary-medical rules established in Russia, and monitor your health,» the Embassy said.
