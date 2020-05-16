22:44
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services from May 18

Uzbekistan will partially resume air and rail transport services from May 18. Regional media reported.

Flights between Tashkent and Nukus, Urgench, Termez will be resumed from May 18.

In addition, movement of the high-speed Afrosiyeb train to Navoi, Bukhara and Karshi, as well as passenger trains to Fergana Valley, will begin on Monday.

Moreover, the relevant departments and individuals are required to comply with all quarantine rules.

The Special Coronavirus Control Commission also approved a provisional regulation on the procedure for provision of services and compliance with regulations on air and rail transport during the quarantine period. Violators of the rules will be brought to administrative responsibility.

At least 2,686 people infected with coronavirus are registered in Uzbekistan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/153006/
views: 53
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian assistance to population of Uzbekistan
Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan
Peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan always provide support in difficult moments
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Fergana and Batken regions render assistance to each other during pandemic
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan extends quarantine due to coronavirus until May 10
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov talks over the phone with President of Uzbekistan
Popular
British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland British nationals staying in Kyrgyzstan to be able to return to homeland
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries Over 8,700 Kyrgyzstanis wish to return to homeland from 52 countries
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits wounded border guards in hospital
16 May, Saturday
22:25
Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services from May 18 Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services f...
22:09
Social Development Ministry and UN intend to eradicate violence against women
21:58
President presents Baatyr Ene Order to mothers of many children
21:41
Sanitary quarantine measures to be stepped up in Bishkek and Osh
21:33
Additional roadblocks to be set up in Naryn