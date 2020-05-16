Uzbekistan to resume air and rail transport services from May 18

Uzbekistan will partially resume air and rail transport services from May 18. Regional media reported.

Flights between Tashkent and Nukus, Urgench, Termez will be resumed from May 18.

In addition, movement of the high-speed Afrosiyeb train to Navoi, Bukhara and Karshi, as well as passenger trains to Fergana Valley, will begin on Monday.

Moreover, the relevant departments and individuals are required to comply with all quarantine rules.

The Special Coronavirus Control Commission also approved a provisional regulation on the procedure for provision of services and compliance with regulations on air and rail transport during the quarantine period. Violators of the rules will be brought to administrative responsibility.

At least 2,686 people infected with coronavirus are registered in Uzbekistan as of today.