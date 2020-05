Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals of the republic after recovery. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, no new cases of coronavirus among medical workers were registered. In total, there are 248 cases of the virus among medical workers in the republic, 200 of them have recovered.

The total number of the infected with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan is 1,117. At least 783 patients have recovered.