Memory of policemen who were killed in the line of duty was honored yesterday in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. The Internal Affairs Department of the region reports.

There are 19 families who have lost breadwinners in the region. They bring up 16 minor children. The management and personnel of the region’s Internal Affairs Department constantly support them.

«They are provided with feasible financial assistance; their everyday problems are resolved. Children of the deceased are assisted in admission to educational institutions and employment after graduation,» the department said.