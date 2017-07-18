Accused of torture policemen get 7 and 8 years in prison

Accused of torture policemen of At-Bashi district were imposed penalty. Information Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, on July 5, Naryn District Court found the head of the criminal investigation department of At-Bashi District Internal Affairs Department guilty of committing crimes under Articles 305–1 (torture) and 166 (fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. He was sentenced to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of 3 years with serving a sentence in a penal colony.

The head of the village police department and the senior criminal investigator of At-Bashi District Internal Affairs Department were found guilty under Article 305–1 (torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic . They were sentenced to 7 years behind bars each with serving a sentence in a penal colony with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of 3 years.

The investigation established that on May 6, 2016, the residents of Naryn region asked to take measures against the aforementioned police officers who, threatening with criminal responsibility, extorted 120,000 soms from them. During the investigation of the criminal case it was found that these police officers tortured the applicant with the purpose of obtaining confessionary statements.

On July 17, 2016, another criminal case was instituted on the basis of the crime under Article 305–1 (torture) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic .

Based on the results of the investigation on July 20, 2016, the case was sent to Naryn District Court for consideration.