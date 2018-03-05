Police officers get 8 years in prison for torture in Kyrgyzstan

The judicial bench of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan upheld the decision of the Jalal-Abad Regional Court against three officers of the Tash-Kumyr Police Department under the articles "Torture" and "Abuse of office" of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the Supreme Court reported.

Recall, the officers of Tash-Kumyr Police Department were sentenced to eight years in prison under the article "Torture". However, the lawyers of the convicted appealed against the verdict in the Supreme Court.

"Agents A. Bolotov, E. Ibraimov, S. Azhibekov put in a car and beat 21-year-old Esenbek Anarbek uulu, without explaining the reasons for the detention. In the building of the police department, he was put on a plastic bag, which was then changed to a gas mask. Law enforcers beat him with police baton on the knees, feet and in the kidneys. Torture lasted about 10 hours. The guy lost consciousness several times. He was brought to life by water. They undressed Esenbek, led to the courtyard of the Department of Internal Affairs and began to pour on him cold water from the well. According to the victim, he could not withstand torture and agreed to take upon himself everything that they said," the Supreme Court said.

Recall, the decision of the Supreme Court is final and is not subject to any appeal.