Over 5,000 policemen daily on duty at roadblocks in Kyrgyzstan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov received the Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Kashkar Dzhunushaliev. Presidential press service reported.

They discussed the activities of the internal affairs bodies on combating coronavirus during the state of emergency and emergency situation.

The head of state noted the special importance of ensuring compliance with all quarantine-sanitary requirements for protection of public health.

He stressed the need to step up measures aimed at prevention of violations of home quarantine and sanitary-epidemiological rules, identification of all persons who had contact with the infected.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov paid special attention to providing the involved employees of the internal affairs bodies with personal protective equipment and other necessary means.

He stressed that employees should be as tactful and polite as possible.

The Minister of Internal Affairs Kashkar Dzhunushaliev told that more than 5,000 police officers and 500 units of vehicles are daily involved in the work at the roadblocks set up in the republic.

To ensure public safety, more than a thousand police officers daily patrol cities and districts of the republic.

Kashkar Dzhunushaliev stressed that employees of the internal affairs bodies were provided with everything necessary, including personal protective equipment.