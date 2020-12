More than 13,000 policemen will ensure public order on the territory of Kyrgyzstan on New Year’s Eve. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs informed 24.kg news agency.

Over 5,000 law enforcement officers will be involved in protection of streets of the capital.

«Starting from December 30, 2020 to January 1, 2021, the personnel of the internal affairs bodies of Kyrgyzstan will switch to heavy security mode of service,» the ministry said.