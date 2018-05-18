82 policemen fired for negative reasons in Kyrgyzstan within 4 months

For four months of 2018, at least 27 criminal cases were opened against policemen in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov stated this at a press conference.

According to him, 82 policemen were fired from the internal affairs agencies for negative reasons.

«100 policemen were removed from office. At least 954 police officers were subjected to other disciplinary measures. 399 materials were sent to investigative bodies. In just four months, 856 complaints against police officers were received,» said Kursan Asanov.

He added that all citizens could complain about the actions of police officers on hotlines.