14:10
USD 68.51
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.11
English

82 policemen fired for negative reasons in Kyrgyzstan within 4 months

For four months of 2018, at least 27 criminal cases were opened against policemen in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov stated this at a press conference.

According to him, 82 policemen were fired from the internal affairs agencies for negative reasons.

«100 policemen were removed from office. At least 954 police officers were subjected to other disciplinary measures. 399 materials were sent to investigative bodies. In just four months, 856 complaints against police officers were received,» said Kursan Asanov.

He added that all citizens could complain about the actions of police officers on hotlines.
link:
views: 124
Print
Related
Deputy Chairman of State Migration Service dismissed
Bolot Suyumbaev, Isabek Sultanaliev dismissed after 10 days in office
Majority coalition approves candidacy of Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev
3 policemen injured at rally in Toguz-Toro district
Day of reprimands and dismissals. More than a dozen Kyrgyz officials punished
Prime Minister dismisses two more employees of Government’s Executive Office
Sapar Isakov dismisses head of Government’s Executive Office
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff
Police officers get 8 years in prison for torture in Kyrgyzstan
Policemen sentenced to 8 years for torture not agree with verdict
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation