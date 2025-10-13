20:40
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Swiss Ambassador Siroco Messerli

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov received Siroco Messerli, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Kyrgyzstan. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state accepted the diplomat’s credentials and congratulated him on the start of his diplomatic mission in the country.

Sadyr Japarov noted that Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland maintain a stable political dialogue, which demonstrates positive dynamics. He emphasized the need to strengthen economic cooperation and increase mutual trade.

«We attach great importance to developing cooperation with Switzerland and are ready to work together to expand it in all areas,» the president said.

In turn, Ambassador Messerli expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and praised Kyrgyzstan’s achievements in economic development.

He emphasized Switzerland’s interest in further deepening cooperation, including in areas of mutual interest.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their commitment to strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland.
