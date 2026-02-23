11:27
Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Switzerland

On February 23-24, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Jeenbek Kulubaev, will pay a working visit to the Swiss Confederation to participate in the High-Level Segments of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council and the Conference on Disarmament.

Participation in key Geneva events is aimed at promoting the national priorities and initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic within the United Nations and other international and regional organizations.

During the visit, Minister Kulubaev is scheduled to hold talks with the head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis, as well as other heads of foreign affairs agencies of UN member states.   
