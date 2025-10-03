14:20
Swiss company Swisscows plans to open bank in Kyrgyzstan

The Swiss company Swisscows is entering the market of Kyrgyzstan with projects in the field of digital security. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced.

A meeting was held between the Chamber President Temir Sariev and Andreas Wiebe, head of the Swisscows search engine.

Swisscows plans to develop a digital solutions ecosystem that includes:

  • Secure messenger TeleGuard;
  • VPN service;
  • Cloud storage hosted on Swiss servers;
  • Secure email services.

The company also announced plans to establish its own bank in Kyrgyzstan, operating on principles of transparency, digital security, and confidentiality.

«Our mission is to create an Internet that serves people, not surveillance. Kyrgyzstan is a country with deep family traditions and a growing aspiration for digital independence,» Andreas Wiebe said.
