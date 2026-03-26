Sadyr Japarov meets with CEO of Swiss company SICPA SA

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov met with Philippe Amon, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of SICPA SA. The presidential press service reported.

The discussion focused on the implementation of joint projects, including the prospects for introducing innovative solutions and exchanging experience to improve the efficiency of public administration and strengthen the country’s economic security.

Philippe Amon presented modern technological solutions aimed at strengthening state sovereignty in its economic and digital dimensions, increasing economic transparency, and improving the efficiency of public administration.

Particular attention was paid to the potential for increasing budget revenues by improving tax administration, reducing the shadow economy, and strengthening control over the circulation of goods.

It was emphasized that the use of such solutions contributes to strengthening economic security, combating illegal activity, and increasing the effectiveness of state institutions.

At the end of the meeting, mutual interest in expanding cooperation and implementing joint projects was confirmed.

SICPA SA is one of Switzerland’s leading companies developing monitoring and control technologies that effectively combat smuggling and counterfeit goods, as well as prevent tax evasion.