13:42
USD 78.00
EUR 84.38
RUB 1.06
English

Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek

A hypermarket employee contracted coronavirus in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

COVID-19 was registered in an employee of Frunze hypermarket, which is located in Vefa shopping center.

«The patient had certain symptoms. His relatives are working at the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, he asked to test him for the virus. Laboratory test showed a positive result for coronavirus. He is being treated now. At the same time, all other employees of the hypermarket have been also tested. Their test results are negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today.
link: https://24.kg/english/152572/
views: 60
Print
Related
Coronavirus incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day
At least 21 people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
Six more medical workers get infected with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
21 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan
Two servicemen of Ground Forces of Kyrgyzstan contract coronavirus
At least 98 foci of coronavirus infection detected in Bishkek
At least 31 medical workers contract coronavirus in Naryn region
Only three coronavirus patients treated at Osh city hospital
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
12 May, Tuesday
13:32
Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek
12:41
U.S. dollar drops by 70 tyiyns for a day in Kyrgyzstan
12:13
Coronavirus incidence declines in Kyrgyzstan
12:01
Coronavirus confirmed in 14 pregnant women in Kyrgyzstan
11:51
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by almost 75,000 people for a day