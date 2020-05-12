Hypermarket employee contracts coronavirus in Bishkek

A hypermarket employee contracted coronavirus in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

COVID-19 was registered in an employee of Frunze hypermarket, which is located in Vefa shopping center.

«The patient had certain symptoms. His relatives are working at the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance, he asked to test him for the virus. Laboratory test showed a positive result for coronavirus. He is being treated now. At the same time, all other employees of the hypermarket have been also tested. Their test results are negative,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

COVID-19 is registered in 1,037 people in Kyrgyzstan as of today.