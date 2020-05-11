Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city

To move around Bishkek during quarantine, its residents must have a route sheet indicating the reason for leaving the house and a destination point. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

This applies to those citizens whose activities are not included in the list of economic activities permitted during this period, but these should be justified reasons.

«Movement around the city is limited with the exception of trips to grocery stores, pharmacies, medical institutions, and only if you have an identity document and a hand-drawn route sheet,» the center reminds.

At the same time, citizens, whose activities are included in the list of permitted areas of economic activity, must have a certificate of employment with a stamp of the Regional Department of the State Tax Service at the place of registration of the organization or with a stamp of the regional administration.

To reduce contacts, it is necessary to contact managers, chief accountants of organizations to obtain the documents.

«Individual entrepreneurs need to have a license with them. Persons involved in work in the permitted areas of activity must obtain a certificate and have an appropriate stamp until May 13,» the center said.