New restrictions: Laws regulating quarantine regime come into effect

Quarantine regime remains in force after lifting the state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov told at a briefing.

According to him, conditions of the quarantine regime are regulated by the laws on Public Health and on Civil Protection, which come into force today, May 11.

In accordance with the laws, in case of threat of occurrence and spread of infectious diseases, temporary restrictive measures (quarantine) are introduced, which provide for:

— Complete isolation of the epidemic outbreak, settlements and the entire quarantine zone with posting armed security (cordon);

— Strict control over entry and exit of the population and taking out of property from the quarantine zone;

— Ban on travel through the source of infection of motor vehicles and stops outside designated areas during the transit passage of railway transport;

— Creation of observation units and activities on observation of persons who stayed in the outbreak area and moving out of the quarantine zone;

— Early detection of infectious patients, their isolation and hospitalization in specially designated healthcare organizations;

— Restriction of contacts between individual groups of the population and procedure for using personal protective equipment;

— Establishment of a regime of actions during the period of restrictive measures (quarantine) for the population, operation of urban transport, retail network and public catering enterprises, objects of economic and industrial activity, depending on the emerging epidemiological situation that ensures their uninterrupted operation;

— Introduction of antiepidemic and antiepizootic regimes of work of healthcare organizations, agricultural facilities located in the epidemic outbreak;

— Carrying out measures for disinfection of environmental objects, manufactured industrial products and sanitary treatment of the population;

— Transfer of all objects of food industry to a special technological mode of operation, which guarantees safety of products;

— Carrying out emergency and specific preventive measures;

— Control over strict implementation by the population, enterprises, ministries and departments of the established quarantine rules;

— Conducting of sanitary awareness-raising activities among the population;

— Round-the-clock armed security (cordon) of the quarantine territory by setting up guard posts along the perimeter of the infection area, on the main routes of movement of people and vehicles, and round-the-clock patrolling between security posts, exercising strict control over the movement of people between individual settlements where quarantine is introduced, and installation of restriction signs, signs and posts on country roads, paths and more;

— Ban on the movement of population and transport between and within quarantined settlements in the quarantine zone, with the exception of persons and vehicles that ensure functioning of the food industry, the health care system and others;

— Ban on holding mass events (rallies, meetings and others), closure of markets;

— Other restrictive measures providing for a special regime of economic and other activities, restriction of movement of the population, vehicles, cargoes, goods and animals;

— If necessary (a direct threat to the life and health of people), the head of the emergency response team temporarily restricts access of people and vehicles to the emergency zone, suspends the activities of organizations located in the emergency zone.
