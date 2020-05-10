16:05
Enterprises fined 170,000 soms for violation of sanitary standards

Enterprises that resumed their work on May 1 were fined 170,000 soms for non-compliance with sanitary standards. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, law enforcement officers and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Inspectorate have checked about 3,000 business facilities, and have issued 2,800 orders.

Earlier, the Commandant of Bishkek, Almaz Orozaliev, reported that private taxi drivers began to hide behind the taxi services that were allowed to work. But at the same time, they do not comply with sanitary and epidemiological standards.
