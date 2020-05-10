16:05
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan

At least 16 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. In addition, COVID-19 was confirmed in 55 arrivals from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of Russia). The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, two cases were registered in Bishkek, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Batken region, 1 — in Naryn region.

The 542 people arrived from Sol-Iletsk are under observation. At least 55 of them tested positive for coronavirus infection. They are hospitalized.

As of today, 1,002 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan. Most of the infected have recovered.
