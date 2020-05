At least 25 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

At least 2 people got infected in Bishkek, 4 — in Chui region, 3 — in Osh region, 4 — in Jalal-Abad region, 1 — in Batken region and 11 — in Naryn region.

In total, 931 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the republic.