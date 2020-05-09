Border conflict: Tajikistan reports two wounded

Two citizens of Tajikistan were seriously injured during a shootout on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. Asia-Plus media outlet reports with reference to the Border Service of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The conflict occurred at about 18.00 on May 8 in Kumazor border area.

«The cause of the conflict is arbitrary appropriation of 4 hectares of land by citizens of Kyrgyzstan. These lands, according to regulatory legal acts, belong to Tajikistan. The border guards of Kyrgyzstan, instead of resolving the conflict, acted as provocateurs and opened fire towards the unarmed residents of Tajikistan. As a result, citizens Fazliddin Fozilov, born in 1983, and Aiemiddin Sharipov, born in 1971, were seriously injured,» the statement says.

Asia-Plus reports, citing Isfara City Hall, that a group of Kyrgyzstanis intended to sow corn on Tajik land.

«Citizens of Kyrgyzstan living in Chek area of Batken region arbitrarily and deliberately entered the field in Kumazor of Chorkukh jamoat and intended to sow corn on an area of ​​4 hectares of land owned by the Republic of Tajikistan. This caused discontent among Tajik residents, and they opposed it. But the residents of Batken district ignored their demands and started the conflict. A verbal skirmish broke out between the residents of the two border regions, which developed into an incident with throwing of stones,» Ikbol Teshaev, spokesman for the city’s chairman, said.

The State Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported that border guards of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Tajikistan unexpectedly opened mortar fire in the direction of the Kyrgyz border guards and citizens of Kyrgyzstan. As a result, three soldiers and one local resident were injured.