Employee of National Oncology Center tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus case was registered among medical workers at the National Center for Oncology and Hematology. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Colleagues from among close contacts were identified, smears for PCR test were taken from all. All of them will be under control.

«There are no contact persons from among the population, as the doctor was on leave and did not receive patients. In addition, reception of planned patients was canceled until May 10,» the center noted.

Epidemiological work continues, the center will work as usual after disinfection.

In total, COVID-19 is confirmed in 226 medical workers. At least 163 people of them have recovered, the head of the group of family doctors of FMC No. 3 died.
