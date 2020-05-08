Headquarters for protection of compatriots formed in Moscow

Activists created Protection of Compatriots headquarters in Moscow. Deputy of the Parliament Zhanar Akayev told.

According to him, the headquarters intends to provide assistance primarily to patients who need medicines, pregnant women, and the elderly.

«As you know, the self-isolation regime was extended until May 31 in Moscow. Migrants lost their jobs, they need help. Since we cannot bring them home, we must help them locally. Activists will help them with medicines and food products,» Zhanar Akayev said.

The deputy handed over 70,000 soms to the headquarters and calls on the citizens to support Kyrgyz migrants in Moscow.

Headquarters’ telephone number: 8-800-200-10-9-8.