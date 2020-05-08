Infected with COVID-19 RSK Bank employees not contact clients

RSK Bank employees infected with coronavirus did not contact the bank’s staff and clients. The bank stated.

According to its representatives, the infected employee of Bishkek office has been working remotely since the announcement of the state of emergency and emergency situation and has not been in contact with either clients or the staff. He has already undergone treatment and is now at home.

«An employee of Chatkal branch is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kanysh-Kiya town. At present, there are no other cases of the virus among bank employees,» the RSK Bank said.