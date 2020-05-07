16:37
People contract coronavirus at funeral in Chatkal

Epidemiological coronavirus situation in Chatkal is exacerbating. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 16 cases of coronavirus were registered as of May 7 in Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region, including 13 people got infected with the virus during a funeral.

«This is a remote area. But a funeral was held there, and people even from Bishkek attended it. Patients with coronavirus were among them. So, the virus began spreading. 13 cases of infection occurred for one reason,» Nurbolot Usenbaev told.

He noted that all contact persons were taken under control and are under medical supervision.

In total, 895 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today. Most of the patients have recovered.
