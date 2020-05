Three more healthcare workers have contracted coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, COVID-19 was confirmed in medical workers in Jalal-Abad and Chui regions, as well as in Bishkek.

«About 70 percent of doctors have recovered and are already at work. The rest are undergoing treatment,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

In total, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 224 medical workers. At least 161 of them have recovered.