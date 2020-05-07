Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan will provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, the humanitarian aid will be sent to the neighboring state in the coming days. «We will certainly provide humanitarian assistance. We are currently preparing cement, warm blankets and food products,» he said.

The dam of Sardoba reservoir burst as a result of heavy rain and gale in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan.

Several settlements have been flooded, a lot of damage has been done to communication networks and agricultural land.