10:31
USD 78.86
EUR 85.18
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan

Kyrgyzstan will provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan. The Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Akram Madumarov told at a parliament meeting.

According to him, the humanitarian aid will be sent to the neighboring state in the coming days. «We will certainly provide humanitarian assistance. We are currently preparing cement, warm blankets and food products,» he said.

The dam of Sardoba reservoir burst as a result of heavy rain and gale in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan.

Several settlements have been flooded, a lot of damage has been done to communication networks and agricultural land.
link: https://24.kg/english/152070/
views: 74
Print
Related
Peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan always provide support in difficult moments
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Fergana and Batken regions render assistance to each other during pandemic
Kyrgyzstan continues export of potatoes to Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan extends quarantine due to coronavirus until May 10
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to southern Kyrgyzstan
Humanitarian aid from Uzbekistan delivered to Bishkek
Sooronbai Jeenbekov talks over the phone with President of Uzbekistan
11 doctors get infected with coronavirus in Uzbekistan
First patient with coronavirus dies in Uzbekistan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1 Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
7 May, Thursday
10:11
Kyrgyzstan develops 2nd set of measures to support sectors of economy Kyrgyzstan develops 2nd set of measures to support sect...
09:56
Kyrgyzstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan
09:48
Budget deficit of Kyrgyzstan to reach 37.7 billion soms in 2020
09:26
OSCE concerned over new amendments to Anti-Terrorism Law in Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Budget sequestration in Kyrgyzstan: Expenditures to be reduced by 10.6 bln soms
6 May, Wednesday
20:16
Heavy rains flood house yards, arable land in Nooken district
18:20
Germany announces reduction in cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
17:46
Only PCR testing can show real spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
17:22
Number of COVID-19 positive on rise in Tajikistan, border control tightened
16:26
New transportation rules introduced in Osh city