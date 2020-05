Buses and trolleybuses will start running along two routes in Osh city from May 11. Vice Mayor of the city Asylbek Topchubaev told at a briefing.

According to him, 10 buses and 10 trolleybuses serve each route.

«They will begin working from 7.00 to 20.00 daily. As for transportation of passengers, one bus will carry up to 30 people so far — not more. Drivers will disinfect their vehicles after each run,» he said.

According to the City Hall of the southern capital, a mobile team will monitor compliance with sanitary standards in the city transport.