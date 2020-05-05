53 enterprises shut down in Osh for non-compliance with sanitary standards

At least 53 enterprises were shut down in Osh city for non-compliance with sanitary and quarantine standards. Commandant’s Office of the region reports.

A raid was conducted at the facilities that have resumed operations on May 1 in Osh city, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts.

«We checked 141 enterprises, 75 of them received work permits. At least 53 facilities had no protective equipment, sanitary standards were not complied with, and workers did not undergo a medical examination, so their work was suspended,» the Commandant’s Office says.

Ten enterprises were issued warnings; three meat sales outlets were closed.

Recall, the government of Kyrgyzstan has developed a phased procedure for resumption of economic activity. Some enterprises that had previously suspended work for the duration of the emergency situation resumed work on May 1.