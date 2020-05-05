09:43
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

53 enterprises shut down in Osh for non-compliance with sanitary standards

At least 53 enterprises were shut down in Osh city for non-compliance with sanitary and quarantine standards. Commandant’s Office of the region reports.

A raid was conducted at the facilities that have resumed operations on May 1 in Osh city, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts.

«We checked 141 enterprises, 75 of them received work permits. At least 53 facilities had no protective equipment, sanitary standards were not complied with, and workers did not undergo a medical examination, so their work was suspended,» the Commandant’s Office says.

Ten enterprises were issued warnings; three meat sales outlets were closed.

Recall, the government of Kyrgyzstan has developed a phased procedure for resumption of economic activity. Some enterprises that had previously suspended work for the duration of the emergency situation resumed work on May 1.
link: https://24.kg/english/151905/
views: 74
Print
Related
Osh city helps low-income and needy citizens
At least 28 minibuses transport doctors to work in Osh city
Illegal objects demolished in coastal zone of Ak-Buura river in Osh
Osh city is covered in smog
Navoi Street in Osh to be closed for traffic until April
Osh city to become cultural capital of Turkic world in 2019
President of Kyrgyzstan tells about Chingiz Aitmatov's family history in Osh
Heating season to start in Osh city on November 1
Woman jumped out of window with baby in Osh put in detention center
New vice mayor of Osh appointed
Popular
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek
5 May, Tuesday
09:19
FMC No. 17 in Bishkek resumes normal operation FMC No. 17 in Bishkek resumes normal operation
09:10
53 enterprises shut down in Osh for non-compliance with sanitary standards
09:01
Two kindergartens to open after quarantine in Osh city
4 May, Monday
18:16
Deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to gather for meeting on May 6
18:01
Prime Minister urges Kyrgyzstanis to stick to self-isolation
17:37
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
16:53
Almost all latest COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan – contact persons
16:36
Deputy Prime Minister calls for strict compliance with sanitary standards