Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent

Integration of Tulpar project, a cashless payment system for public transportation in Bishkek, with partners in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is in its final stages. Bekzhan Akmatbekov, Tulpar project’s Operations Director, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the integration is planned to be completed in 2026.

«Then Tulpar cardholders will be able to pay their public transport fares in Tashkent, just as Tashkent residents will use their cards to pay for public transportation in Bishkek,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov said.

He added that Tulpar project plans to expand its coverage in Kyrgyzstan.

«We are negotiating with several cities. Perhaps, if we reach a compromise, we will begin implementation in Balykchy, Naryn, and Kara-Balta next year,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov noted.