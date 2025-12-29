15:49
USD 87.43
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.12
English

Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent

Integration of Tulpar project, a cashless payment system for public transportation in Bishkek, with partners in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is in its final stages. Bekzhan Akmatbekov, Tulpar project’s Operations Director, announced at a press conference.

According to him, the integration is planned to be completed in 2026.

«Then Tulpar cardholders will be able to pay their public transport fares in Tashkent, just as Tashkent residents will use their cards to pay for public transportation in Bishkek,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov said.

He added that Tulpar project plans to expand its coverage in Kyrgyzstan.

«We are negotiating with several cities. Perhaps, if we reach a compromise, we will begin implementation in Balykchy, Naryn, and Kara-Balta next year,» Bekzhan Akmatbekov noted.
link: https://24.kg/english/356499/
views: 138
Print
Related
Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year
Traffic routes of 11 buses changed in Bishkek
Dedicated public transport lanes reintroduced on Bishkek roads
New buses being delivered to Bishkek as part of EBRD's Green City project
Public transport fares planned to be increased in Karakol
Where will tram lines be built in Bishkek?
Dedicated bus lane to appear on Kievskaya Street in Bishkek
Dedicated bus lanes back on agenda in Bishkek
New school year: Bishkek mayor instructs bus drivers
Tulpar Motors produces vehicles worth over 2 billion soms
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranks among world’s top 3 countries by real GDP growth in 2024
Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026 Cabinet extends New Year holidays in Kyrgyzstan until January 12, 2026
Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1 Rail freight tariffs to increase from February 1
Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22 Tariff exemption for electric vehicles import to KR to take effect on January 22
29 December, Monday
15:40
Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz language Kamchybek Tashiev asks Chinese company to learn Kyrgyz...
15:00
Increase in investments registered in Kyrgyzstan— China tops the list
14:44
Tulpar project: Over 20,000 concession cards issued in Bishkek this year
14:34
Tulpar cardholders to be able to pay for public transportation in Tashkent
14:29
Kyrgyzstan among top 5 importers of Russian cottage cheese and cheese