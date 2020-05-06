Every third COVID-19 positive in Kyrgyzstan gets infection from relatives

More than 200 COVID-19 patients have contracted the virus through home contact from their relatives. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of infected at home is growing.

«These are about 228 cases, or 30 percent. There are those who got infected at work, there are cases when people hide their contacts and do not give information. There were a couple of cases when we could not find the source of the infection,» the Deputy Minister said.

As of May 6, 2020, at least 871 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.