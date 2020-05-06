13:10
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Every third COVID-19 positive in Kyrgyzstan gets infection from relatives

More than 200 COVID-19 patients have contracted the virus through home contact from their relatives. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the number of infected at home is growing.

«These are about 228 cases, or 30 percent. There are those who got infected at work, there are cases when people hide their contacts and do not give information. There were a couple of cases when we could not find the source of the infection,» the Deputy Minister said.

As of May 6, 2020, at least 871 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/152013/
views: 88
Print
Related
Relatives of infected medical workers not to get compensation in Kyrgyzstan
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 250,000 globally
Passenger of Dubai – Bishkek flight tests positive for COVID-19
Risk of coronavirus transmission increasing in Kyrgyzstan
Four students arrived from Tajikistan test positive for coronavirus
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
67-year-old woman dies of coronavirus in Bishkek
At least 614 people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
28 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 871 in total
Residents of Issyk-Kul arrived from Dubai to be placed in observation unit
Popular
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners Kyrgyzstan prolongs green corridor for foreigners
Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1 Hot water shutdown in Bishkek planned for June 1
6 May, Wednesday
12:58
Relatives of infected medical workers not to get compensation in Kyrgyzstan Relatives of infected medical workers not to get compe...
12:48
Every third COVID-19 positive in Kyrgyzstan gets infection from relatives
12:29
Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 250,000 globally
12:07
Passenger of Dubai – Bishkek flight tests positive for COVID-19
11:51
Risk of coronavirus transmission increasing in Kyrgyzstan