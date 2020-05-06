Death toll from coronavirus exceeds 250,000 globally

As of today, the number of people who died after being infected with coronavirus is 257,277 people. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

During the day, the number of deaths grew by 5,767.

At least 71,070 people died in the USA, 29,501 — in the UK, 29,315 – in Italy, 25,613 – in Spain and 25,537 — in France.

In general, the number of people infected with novel coronavirus has reached 3,663,824 globally.

For a day, the figure grew by 81,355 people. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,204,479), Spain (219,329), Italy (213,013), Germany (167,007), France (170,687), the UK (196,243) and Russia (155,370).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 187 countries.

As of today, the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus is close to 1,200,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 36,716 people.

At least 871 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan, 4,205 cases — in Kazakhstan, 2,207 — in Uzbekistan, 293 - in Tajikistan.

The World Health Organization has announced the global outbreak of coronavirus a pandemic.

The new type of coronavirus 2019-nCoV was discovered in late December in the Chinese Wuhan city. The source of infection were animals that were sold on the local market.