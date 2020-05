Rural administration building in Aleksandrovka village, Chui region, is quarantined. Residents of the village told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the head of the rural administration Ibragim Bagi explained that a relative of the personnel department employee tested positive for coronavirus. She came there recently.

«Therefore, we decided to isolate ourselves and do tests,» the official said.

However, the villagers are not satisfied with this explanation. Farmers can’t get certificates to go to work in the field.

At least 843 cases of coronavirus are registered in Kyrgyzstan, 600 people have recovered.