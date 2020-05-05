At least 70 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still stay in Sol-Iletsk town (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation). They refused to leave their cars and stated that they would wait for opening of the border with Kazakhstan. The Emergency Response Center for Countering Spread of Coronavirus at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

Some 519 Kyrgyzstanis were taken out of Orenburg Oblast, accompanied by medical workers in nine special buses, services of seven of which were paid by the government of Kyrgyzstan, and two were provided on a commercial basis.

«The government of Orenburg Oblast allocated parking lot of a military unit for free for the remaining vehicles of the Kyrgyzstanis. Unfortunately, despite the explanations of the Consul of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation and activists of the Kyrgyz diaspora, 70 citizens with their cars remained there, waiting for opening of the border of Kazakhstan,» the center said.

The issue of 300 Kyrgyzstanis, who stayed at the entrance to Buzuluk town, Orenburg Oblast, is being resolved. At least 155 people, including, first of all, pregnant women, minor children, the elderly, are transported home by the same buses. Thus, the situation in Sol-Iletsk and Buzuluk is basically settled.