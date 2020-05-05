18:52
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

70 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still stay in Sol-Iletsk

At least 70 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still stay in Sol-Iletsk town (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation). They refused to leave their cars and stated that they would wait for opening of the border with Kazakhstan. The Emergency Response Center for Countering Spread of Coronavirus at the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Russian Federation reported.

Some 519 Kyrgyzstanis were taken out of Orenburg Oblast, accompanied by medical workers in nine special buses, services of seven of which were paid by the government of Kyrgyzstan, and two were provided on a commercial basis.

«The government of Orenburg Oblast allocated parking lot of a military unit for free for the remaining vehicles of the Kyrgyzstanis. Unfortunately, despite the explanations of the Consul of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation and activists of the Kyrgyz diaspora, 70 citizens with their cars remained there, waiting for opening of the border of Kazakhstan,» the center said.

The issue of 300 Kyrgyzstanis, who stayed at the entrance to Buzuluk town, Orenburg Oblast, is being resolved. At least 155 people, including, first of all, pregnant women, minor children, the elderly, are transported home by the same buses. Thus, the situation in Sol-Iletsk and Buzuluk is basically settled.
link: https://24.kg/english/151955/
views: 116
Print
Related
Diasporas activists discuss food packages for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis stuck on border with Kazakhstan ask President for help
Every fifth citizen of Kyrgyzstan lost job in Russia due to coronavirus
Kyrgyzstanis launch flash mob in Moscow with appeal to Kyrgyz authorities
Two of newly infected COVID-19 patients came to Kyrgyzstan from Russia
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia receives 4 million soms
Kyrgyz doctors to provide assistance to compatriots in Moscow
Housing conditions of Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Novosibirsk to be checked
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Novosibirsk placed in observation unit
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia offers jobs to migrants
Popular
Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported Dam of large reservoir bursts in Uzbekistan, victims reported
Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek Head of Family Medicine Center No.3 dies of COVID-19 in Bishkek
26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total 26 more cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 795 in total
Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek Eight roadblocks removed, three relocated in Bishkek
5 May, Tuesday
18:45
Government approves algorithm of entry of foreign specialists into Kyrgyzstan Government approves algorithm of entry of foreign speci...
18:18
President of Kyrgyzstan instructs Government to provide support to businessmen
17:57
Control over observance of quarantine to be tightened in Bishkek
17:43
70 citizens of Kyrgyzstan still stay in Sol-Iletsk
17:30
Last coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Issyk-Kul