Epidemiological situation stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan

Epidemiological situation has stabilized in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the infection curve is gradually declining. There are 232 people with COVID-19 in hospitals, five of them are in intensive care units, but the number of recovered is also high — 600 people. «Our main task as of today is to identify all the contacts,» Nurbolot Usenbaev stressed.

He noted that 12 people out of 13 cases that were registered for day have contacted the infected, origin of the disease in only one patient is not found out.

At least 843 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.