Another patient dies from coronavirus in Bishkek

A patient of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital died of coronavirus in Bishkek. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the 69-year-old man passed away yesterday.

«The patient had pneumonia and underwent treatment. After the man tested positive for coronavirus, he was transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital. It is known that his daughter worked at the Family Medicine Center No. 3, but she tested negative for COVID-19,» Nurbolot Usenbaev said.

At least 843 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan.
